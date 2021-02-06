Installation of an original ballast resistor style "Rally-Pac" on my 65

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
45
5
18
70
Bradenton Fl 34212
65 Mustang coupe 289. I need some help with a simple task that has turned into a cluster.
I am trying to install a Mustang “Rally Pac” tachometer and clock on my 65. No problem with the clock.
The tachometer instalation sheet states that there must be Ballast Resistor or a Resistor wire for the Tach to work properly. The 65 only produced the resistance wire from the ignition to the coil. But in order to accommodate the pointless ignition with full 12 volts, the resistance wire has been removed and replaced with regular wire. This practice was commonly done years ago to get full voltage and better performance with the pointless distributor.
My question is this, How do I get the tachometer to work without a resistance wire or can I modify somehow to make it work.

Question #2 The tachometer has three wires, one for the light bulb (black with blue tracer) no problem, The other two wires are the issue, they are one red and one black. I have read instructions and viewed various videos that give conflicting instructions. One wire goes to the ignition source and the other goes to the coil. Does anyone know which wire goes to where.
I appreciate any input that anyone can provide.
Thanks Woody
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Woody3882
Rally-Pac wiring
Replies
0
Views
132
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
B
DDM Tuning HID Install in my 2003 GT
Replies
1
Views
729
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
revhead347
Install Daytona Sensors CD-1 Ignition Mustang Fox SN95
Replies
0
Views
655
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
LX Dave
Holley Sniper review - The good, the bad, and learn from my frustration
Replies
10
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
hollersr
H
flstang65
On3 Performance Install Tips
Replies
0
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
flstang65
flstang65
Top Bottom