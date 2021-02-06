Installation of an original ballast resistor style "Rally-Pac" on my 65

65 Mustang coupe 289. I need some help with a simple task that has turned into a cluster.

I am trying to install a Mustang “Rally Pac” tachometer and clock on my 65. No problem with the clock.

The tachometer instalation sheet states that there must be Ballast Resistor or a Resistor wire for the Tach to work properly. The 65 only produced the resistance wire from the ignition to the coil. But in order to accommodate the pointless ignition with full 12 volts, the resistance wire has been removed and replaced with regular wire. This practice was commonly done years ago to get full voltage and better performance with the pointless distributor.

My question is this, How do I get the tachometer to work without a resistance wire or can I modify somehow to make it work.



Question #2 The tachometer has three wires, one for the light bulb (black with blue tracer) no problem, The other two wires are the issue, they are one red and one black. I have read instructions and viewed various videos that give conflicting instructions. One wire goes to the ignition source and the other goes to the coil. Does anyone know which wire goes to where.

I appreciate any input that anyone can provide.

Thanks Woody