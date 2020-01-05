Installed 14point7 Adv 3. Tunerstudio A/F reads 7.8-8.0.

Hello-I finished installing two 14point7 Adv 3 widebands. Bluetoothed in and set Baud rate to 500K and set ID on passenger side to 1025. I did all the settings per the pdfs on the 14point7 website. When running MS3 and tunerstudio both widebands read 7.8-8.0. Any ideas on what setting I could be missing or what could be wired wrong?