Engine Installed BBK 70mm Throttle body and intake. Need Help!

Rick88

Rick88

Member
Mar 17, 2021
35
7
18
38
Alabama
So being me I decided to buy the BBK 70mm Throttle Body and EGR spacer with the BBK intake, because, why not. Had fun trying to get the stock one off (took 2 days) and got everything installed today. Now I cannot get the Idle set! I looked for vacuum leaks and can't find any. The instructions say to turn the set screw 5 turns but when I do that the car will crank to 4k RPM so I backed it off till it was just touching the plate and went 5x 1/2 turns. That put the car at 2K. Headers are glowing (probably because it was sitting at 2K for a good minute or 2:mad:) and with the screw backed all the way out (not gone just not touching the stop) it will only idle as low as 1k. This is all with the IAC unplugged (Idle air reset). I did drive it at the 1k idle and it was ok until about 10 min later, the car started wanting to just go when I was on the brake, wouldn't coast when I let off the gas, and would surge to 2.5Kish when I put it in park. I'm at my wit's end right now, been working on this all day.

I don't know if I can put the stock TB back on because the studs were rust welded to the EGR spacer. I'm sure I can get them out but really don't feel like doing it today. The car is stock as far as I know except this, AOD transmission, no codes prior to TB install. Also having issues with the shift handle coming off in my hand but one issue at a time...
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,239
2,557
184
Mililani, Hawaii
What is your definition of intake? Did you swap your upper and lower intake or are you talking about one of those "cold air" intake tubes? Trying to see if you had your distributor out for any reason because timing can effect the idle and glowing headers is not normal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Progress Thread Throttle body/egr spacer find
Replies
5
Views
104
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
79pace
Engine EGR not hooked up. CEL on
Replies
21
Views
335
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
79pace
79pace
J
Engine Trick flow hci idle issue
Replies
5
Views
502
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
Engine None egr gt40 intake upper and lower install on a stock foxbody
Replies
1
Views
520
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan02gt
Dan02gt
johnny21
Exhaust EGR and SMOG Systems - KOEO code 34
Replies
10
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom