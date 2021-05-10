So being me I decided to buy the BBK 70mm Throttle Body and EGR spacer with the BBK intake, because, why not. Had fun trying to get the stock one off (took 2 days) and got everything installed today. Now I cannot get the Idle set! I looked for vacuum leaks and can't find any. The instructions say to turn the set screw 5 turns but when I do that the car will crank to 4k RPM so I backed it off till it was just touching the plate and went 5x 1/2 turns. That put the car at 2K. Headers are glowing (probably because it was sitting at 2K for a good minute or 2) and with the screw backed all the way out (not gone just not touching the stop) it will only idle as low as 1k. This is all with the IAC unplugged (Idle air reset). I did drive it at the 1k idle and it was ok until about 10 min later, the car started wanting to just go when I was on the brake, wouldn't coast when I let off the gas, and would surge to 2.5Kish when I put it in park. I'm at my wit's end right now, been working on this all day.I don't know if I can put the stock TB back on because the studs were rust welded to the EGR spacer. I'm sure I can get them out but really don't feel like doing it today. The car is stock as far as I know except this, AOD transmission, no codes prior to TB install. Also having issues with the shift handle coming off in my hand but one issue at a time...