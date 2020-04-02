Installing '98 Mustang v6 Fog lights (Help needed)

Conformist
Apr 2, 2020
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 25
Hello! I'm fairly new here, but have always reverted to this website for some common knowledge.
So, been wanting to add some fogs to my '98 and I have a general Idea on how to do it and have some of the needed parts to do a "Factory" like job. I already have the switch and relay I pulled out of a '99, also cut part of the fog light harness. And what I also know is Ford left the plug for both the Convert top and Fogs in the center console regardless of model.
What I'm trying to figure out here is if I want to do a "factory" like job, how would I go about wiring this up. I'm horrible at electrical if anyone would be so kind as to elaborate step by step, that would be hella helpful. My idea is, if I tap the positive wire into that fog plug in the center console and ground the negative to anywhere on the car that that may do.
