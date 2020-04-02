Installing '98 Mustang v6 Fog lights (Help needed)

Conformist

Conformist

New Member
Apr 2, 2020
2
0
1
25
CA
Hello! I'm fairly new here, but have always reverted to this website for some common knowledge.

So, been wanting to add some fogs to my '98 and I have a general Idea on how to do it and have some of the needed parts to do a "Factory" like job. I already have the switch and relay I pulled out of a '99, also cut part of the fog light harness. And what I also know is Ford left the plug for both the Convert top and Fogs in the center console regardless of model.

What I'm trying to figure out here is if I want to do a "factory" like job, how would I go about wiring this up. I'm horrible at electrical if anyone would be so kind as to elaborate step by step, that would be hella helpful. My idea is, if I tap the positive wire into that fog plug in the center console and ground the negative to anywhere on the car that that may do.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


Conformist

Conformist

New Member
Apr 2, 2020
2
0
1
25
CA
So did a bit more research and testing. The switch works when the headlights are on, guess apparently on older SN95 94-98 the headlights have to be turned on to turn the fogs on with the switch compared to 99-04s that don't.

So that gave me a wild idea in terms of wiring. If I put the fog relay in and wire the fogs to the running lights would that allow me to turn the fogs on and off?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Question about 98 cobra... throttlebody and CAI Installed... car won't run 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
L 98 Mustang Headlights Install issues SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
Pughman Installing a tach in a 98 Mustang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
I 98 Mustang Cruise Install options SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
chevyboy_z28 help with Texas Mustang 94-98 billet grille install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Question about 98 cobra... throttlebody and CAI Installed... car won't run
98 Mustang Headlights Install issues
Installing a tach in a 98 Mustang
98 Mustang Cruise Install options
help with Texas Mustang 94-98 billet grille install
Top Bottom