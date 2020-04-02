Installing '98 Mustang v6 Fog lights (Help needed)

Hello! I'm fairly new here, but have always reverted to this website for some common knowledge.



So, been wanting to add some fogs to my '98 and I have a general Idea on how to do it and have some of the needed parts to do a "Factory" like job. I already have the switch and relay I pulled out of a '99, also cut part of the fog light harness. And what I also know is Ford left the plug for both the Convert top and Fogs in the center console regardless of model.



What I'm trying to figure out here is if I want to do a "factory" like job, how would I go about wiring this up. I'm horrible at electrical if anyone would be so kind as to elaborate step by step, that would be hella helpful. My idea is, if I tap the positive wire into that fog plug in the center console and ground the negative to anywhere on the car that that may do.