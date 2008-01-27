Installing a/c in a fox body

TThe one item that would need to be replaced in your pieces & parts situation is the receiver/dryer. It is the aluminum canister that mounts on the firewall. It has a bag of moisture absorbent material inside. Once it is exposed to open air for more than an hour or two, it is no long capable of absorbing moisture. The moisture combines with the refrigerant and heat to make acid that eats up the system from the inside out. The receiver/dryer is about $75-$125 with the suction hose that connects to the compressor.



The hoses, compressor, and other parts should be OK, air wouldn't hurt them. The only other problem is dirt and bugs getting inside the hoses and lines. Everything needs plastic caps and seals to keep the dirt out.