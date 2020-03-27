Installing a new wiring harness

I have a 87 mustang hatch back. It has been switched over to a carb setup with MSD ignition and MSD distributor. The wiring harness in this car was a nightmare, corroded wires, open wires I had always wanted to swap in a wiring harness to ensure safety and reliability for the year I’ve had it. Well I started about a couple weeks ago and it’s been more difficult than I originally thought. I bought a universal 21 circuit wiring harness stripped out my old harness and started laying out themes wires in the car I’ve got them ran to where they need to go in the engine and the back half of the car. I’m just running into issues while hooking up my original accessories such as alternator. The alternator worked before. In my universal harness I have an alternator power wire and also an alternator executor wire. I have some wiring diagrams printed off for the stock alternator and I thought I had them hooked up right but I’m still not charging if someone could help me out that would be amazing