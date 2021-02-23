Installing cruise on a factory non-cruise car

I have a 95 GTS that is obviously pretty spartan by design. Back in 97 or 98 the airbags were stolen. The original owner got two new ones from junkyard, but while he was at it, he took the leather wrapped GT steering wheel from donor car and installed it to replace the stock v6 viynl/plastic wheel. But he never hooked up the airbags, and never installed the controls, so there are two openings where the cruise controls should normally be. And this is how I purchased the car.Now, I'm looking at some long distance road trips this summer, and cruise would be nice to have on the highway. I'm just curious how difficult it would be to add factory cruise on it. Typically, not always, but typically Ford would use one wiring harness for all models, so I'm hoping that remains true and the plugs are where they should be if I tried installing the rest of the hardwareSo far, this is what I gather would be the parts I'd needFactory controls, same from 94-04The 94/95 cars had a split design, so I'd need the electric actuator + vacuum reservoir and linkage cableThe module, brain would have to be installed. Presumably it goes under the dash somewhere?And last but not least, which side of the car does it install on? I thought I read Drivers side. But about a year or so ago I was under the Passenger side and noticed a misc plug that seemed to go nowhere. Wasn't sure what it would normally go to, cruise or abs??? I've yet to have a looksee under the Drivers side fender liner so I don't know what's up there yet, if anything