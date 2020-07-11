Interior and Upholstery Installing gauges 69' 302 dash

6

69BOSSBOB

New Member
Aug 9, 2013
1
0
1
70
Installing gauges 69' 302 dash.
Which color of wire from headlight switch should I use to just have them on with headlights?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L 2001 Bullitt boost gauge install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
1989LXFOX Engine 1989 5.0 Where to install tube for vacuum gauge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
acutron42 Oil Pressure Gauge Install 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
stang89bidges Diy 87-93 Mustang Instrument Cluster Led Upgrade And Triple Guage Pod Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
mikestang63 New Gauges Installed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
stang89bidges Forced Induction Boost Gauge Install-vacume Line Location Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Detroiit What Gauges To Install? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 41
golf4283 Installing A Fuel Pressure Gauge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 45
E Who Has Installed An Oil Pressure Gauge On Their Coyote? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
S 67 Gauge Install 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Bojingles Forced Induction Kenne Bell Boost Gauge Install 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
90lxwhite Anyone Have Gauges Installed In Empty Space Near Radio? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Brian Teel Electrical Installed White Face Gauge Insert, Power Windows Stopped SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
88vert5oh Auto Meter Gauges Install? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
S Expired Fox- New Never Installed Blk Dash, Perfect Blk Center Console, And Custom Gauge Cluster Interior Exterior Parts 0
G Anyone With An Am C2 Narrow Band Gauge - Install Question (light) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
SLYFOX89 need help with gauge install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Installing electric Autometer gauges any help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Y Installed LEDs in gauges and replaced odometer gear...now tach sticks SVT Tech Forum 2
I Boost Gauge installed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
94GTLaserRC Aeroforce Interceptor Gauges Installed w/Pics! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
Stangit50 Just installed electric Autometer Oil Pressure and Water Temp Gauges... ?'s Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
R Saleen Gauge Install Question 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
W Buying single gauge where to install? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
M installed my pillar gauges. PICS! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
MBGT02 installing gauge pod, help!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
C Autometer gauge install clock location SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
199 How to install a second Water Temp Gauge on a 66 289 (Sunpro CP7983) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
XLR8TR Autometer gauges install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
M 140mph gauge cluster install/circuit repair Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 45
Sonic04GT Installed my Speedhut gauges today, with pics :) For those considering them... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 25
Tripoli Gauges Installed 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Sonic04GT Questions on Speedhut Gauge Install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
derrick2119 Air/Fuel Ratio gauge installation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
D SpeedHut Gauge install - write up with pics SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
usaf_branham Fuel Pressure Gauge Install??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
T Installing an Air/Fuel Ratio Gauge Mustang 2005 GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
JustA5.0 Gauge install, hose questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
5.0L Miata Electric Gauge Install - Use Factory Wiring? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
F gauge install problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
M What Gauge Wire for Electric Fan Install. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
98bluevert Help with gauge install...search=nothing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S HELP ME!! gauge install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
mob Question about autometer electric gauge install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
T Got My Innovate LC-1 and DB Gauge.. Step by step install 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
monte87 Oil Temp gauge install placement Question??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
J New Gauge Bezels Installed... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
ImportSlayer347 Alternative Installation For Oil Temp Gauge? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
ImportSlayer347 How Do I Install An Oil Pressure Gauge? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
astronut1885 Installing oil pressure and water temp gauges. Quick?s SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom