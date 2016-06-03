Fox Installing Maximum Motorsport 4-point Roll Bar + Low Slung Door Bars In My '91 Vert

ReplayMan

ReplayMan

Member
Jan 11, 2010
23
9
24
Long Island, NY
www.cardomain.com
I've got a '91 Mustang LX convertible with a Coyote swap and independent rear suspension. I want to move up from local autox to occasional HPDE track days with NASAne, and in order to participate, I need a proper 4-point roll bar.
So I ordered Maximum Motorsport's with the fixed harness bar + diagonal bar for added support & protection. MM also has a low slung door bar, but for hardtops only, convertibles can only get the standard high door bars. Low door bars would be better for me, I use my car regularly, so I ordered them just in case they could be tweaked.
I had Rob at Real Speed Automotive do the job, same place that did the Coyote swap and IRS.

img_2403.jpg

Shipped everything to Real Speed Automotive

img_2429.jpg

Stripped the interior

img_2431.jpg

Rob welded support braces for added strength and support, rather than bolting the roll bar to the car.

dsc03880.jpg



dsc03878.jpg

The 4-point roll bar, harness bar & diagonal bar fit great.

dsc03877.jpg

Yes, the low slung bars did not fit properly in the vert. You couldn't close the doors. Sorry, I don't have any before pics, but above are after the bars have been slightly bent, and fit great
dsc03876.jpg

dsc03870.jpg



photo-29.jpg

Underneath the car, Rob creates a bracket that is bolted the roll bar, and is welded directly to the MM full frame connectors.


photo-9.jpg

photo-22.jpg

After final fitment and tweaks, the roll bar is removed and sent out to be painted

photo-8.jpg

photo-17.jpg

Looks and fits great. It has proper function and safety.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RaggedGT, A5literMan, Noobz347 and 3 others

  • Sponsors(?)


MFE92

MFE92

5 Year Member
Aug 25, 2010
1,094
373
114
Phoenix
After all that effort and expense, you should have the shoulder belts mounted by having them wrapped around the harness bar, not going over it and tied into the floor. Waaaaaaaay less stretch that way when push comes to crash.
 
  • Like
Reactions: shroomhauler
Onefine88

Onefine88

Previously 89SSC18
10 Year Member
Aug 3, 2006
1,422
796
154
The roll bar looks Great! Clean install:nice:

How are liking the IRS? I just bought one from a '99 Cobra. Hope to find time to install it in my vert in the next couple months.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 90sickfox
ReplayMan

ReplayMan

Member
Jan 11, 2010
23
9
24
Long Island, NY
www.cardomain.com
Onefine88 said:
The roll bar looks Great! Clean install:nice:

How are liking the IRS? I just bought one from a '99 Cobra. Hope to find time to install it in my vert in the next couple months.
Click to expand...
Love the IRS. You will enjoy it, but be aware...'99 have a weaker version.

MFE92 said:
After all that effort and expense, you should have the shoulder belts mounted by having them wrapped around the harness bar, not going over it and tied into the floor. Waaaaaaaay less stretch that way when push comes to crash.
Click to expand...
Yes, gonna do that. An issue was, the harness bar is to close to the seat to actually wrap the belts around. Stay tuned.
 
FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

I love my Pimp
SN Certified Technician
Oct 14, 2012
4,983
3,548
194
44
Spokane, Wa
ReplayMan said:
Love the IRS. You will enjoy it, but be aware...'99 have a weaker version.


Yes, gonna do that. An issue was, the harness bar is to close to the seat to actually wrap the belts around. Stay tuned.
Click to expand...
I have a 99' IRS in my hatch and love it.

@ReplayMan Your video of your IRS install was a great help. Thanks for that and also for this thread to show us how you're continuing to push your car to the extreme. Nice car!!
 
F

femurphy77

New Member
Nov 9, 2011
2
0
1
Sorry about resurrecting this zombie thread but if the OP is still around will you please give a little more info on the low bar interference with the doors? I would think that the 'vert and coupe/hatches/verts would all have the same dimensions in these areas. Curious where you had to bend the bar to get the clearance, by your elbow, further down? TIA!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

a91what
Looking for Idea/advice on build
Replies
205
Views
12K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
M
For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO
Replies
0
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
McSmash
M
M
  • Locked
Expired 1993 347 Lx Notchback Project Car
Replies
2
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Marco Philippon
M
S
  • Locked
SOLD 2000 Ford Mustang Gt Nasa Cmc Racer Or Hpde
Replies
0
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SPEED DETAILS
S
Steve@CJPony
Mustang Maximum Motorsports Roll Bar Installation 2005-2013
Replies
0
Views
360
CJ Pony Parts
[email protected]
Steve@CJPony
Top Bottom