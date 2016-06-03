ReplayMan
I've got a '91 Mustang LX convertible with a Coyote swap and independent rear suspension. I want to move up from local autox to occasional HPDE track days with NASAne, and in order to participate, I need a proper 4-point roll bar.
So I ordered Maximum Motorsport's with the fixed harness bar + diagonal bar for added support & protection. MM also has a low slung door bar, but for hardtops only, convertibles can only get the standard high door bars. Low door bars would be better for me, I use my car regularly, so I ordered them just in case they could be tweaked.
I had Rob at Real Speed Automotive do the job, same place that did the Coyote swap and IRS.
Shipped everything to Real Speed Automotive
Stripped the interior
Rob welded support braces for added strength and support, rather than bolting the roll bar to the car.
The 4-point roll bar, harness bar & diagonal bar fit great.
Yes, the low slung bars did not fit properly in the vert. You couldn't close the doors. Sorry, I don't have any before pics, but above are after the bars have been slightly bent, and fit great
Underneath the car, Rob creates a bracket that is bolted the roll bar, and is welded directly to the MM full frame connectors.
After final fitment and tweaks, the roll bar is removed and sent out to be painted
Looks and fits great. It has proper function and safety.
