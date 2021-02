I've got a '91 Mustang LX convertible with a Coyote swap and independent rear suspension. I want to move up from local autox to occasional HPDE track days with NASAne, and in order to participate, I need a proper 4-point roll bar.So I ordered Maximum Motorsport's with the fixed harness bar + diagonal bar for added support & protection. MM also has a low slung door bar, but for hardtops only, convertibles can only get the standard high door bars. Low door bars would be better for me, I use my car regularly, so I ordered them just in case they could be tweaked.I had Rob at Real Speed Automotive do the job, same place that did the Coyote swap and IRS.Looks and fits great. It has proper function and safety.