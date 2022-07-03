Fox Installing new vinyl top glass window advice?

J

Jorogumo4

Member
Jun 15, 2022
8
4
13
27
United States
Hey all! If there's already material out there please let me know because I've been having one hell of a time trying to find material regarding this.

Does anyone have any advice or a list of tools needed for installing a new top on an 85? The lowest quote I got was $800, the highest quote I got was $2000, and a lot of "No we won't touch that car lmao". I figured I could try and tackle it myself if it's truly going to cost that much.

I can't find a single decent video explaining the process of installing one, nor any good documentation pointing out what tools and parts you may need to replace or parts you need to buy like tack strips etc...

Any advice would be great. Thank you so much in advance :)
 

