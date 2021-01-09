Instrument swap

Hi all, I’ve finally bitten the bullet and change my original clock set in my 3.8 v6, it had a clock set in kilometres and kph speedo. Now I have a clock set from a v8 cobra gt, these are mph and new old stock.

The person I bought them from delivered them in person, I had previously removed the old set, he fitted the new set then reprogrammed all the relevant parts so they’d speak to each other, a couple of mishaps along the way but all sorted.

The odometer only displayed 0.5 miles when fitted, I took it for a quick drive to check calibration, which took it to 0.9 miles, then the car was put back to bed.

Battery disconnected.

When I had to move the car again I reconnected the battery and strangely the odometer was again 0.5 miles.

I contacted the supplier for guidance and he was quite prepared to change these clocks for another new set, but suggested I put a few miles on the odometer has he recalled something about recording “delivery “ mileage, so I put on another mile or so, disconnected the battery for a while, then reconnected the battery. The odometer had stored the new mileage, so hopefully job done.

If we ever can get rid of this virus and the restrictions imposed I’ll give it a good workout a clock up a good few miles