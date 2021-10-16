Electrical Instument cluster lights screwing up with ignition switch

F

FastFox5oh

New Member
Oct 16, 2021
2
0
0
31
Warrenton, VA
Hello all,
1989 fox. Converted to carburetor car. No computer in it. Dash lights only illuminate when the key is off and turn signal is engaged. When key is on, dash lights won't come on.

All fuses good. Dimmer switch illuminates the radio at all times during this whole thing. Red batt light comes on when I turn the key to on position.
Is there an easy fix besides ripping the harness out? Someone has had the dash apart before I got it, maybe a new harness. Idk
 

