I've got a '92 GT that I've had for about 10 years; project has not been driven-until now. It's mostly finished up. 427w T56, it has become a pretty nice car with all the stuff I've done. Now it's time to insure it. Have called State Farm (who my truck is insured through) and they can do a "classic car" policy, agreed value 15k, cost $762/yr. I also called Hagerty. Basically same policy, $784/yr.

Who are y'all using?

I may end up switching all 3 cars (03 F250, 92 GT, 93 LX coupe 4 cyl) if I can get any decent rates with good coverage. Currently with state farm for the other two. One claim in 2015, someone backed into the truck in a parking lot and run off; had to claim it as "uninsured". 45 yr old no citations, etc since I was I think 20 or 21 (can't remember).
 

