Trying to keep the MAF in the stock location on the bracket. I picked up a used BBK cold air kit hoping to use just the elbow piece but it was meant to use with the other maf that has no mounting holes. I may just use the stock elbow but I had to do some shaving on it to get it to fit my throttle body. I have a 65mm Professional products TB and a 75mm Pro M mass air. I dont want the intake tube to be a restriction but I was hoping to use the stock elbow and airbox. Right now I am thinking that may not be an option. What are the options to replace the stock elbow and keep the MAf in the factory location? I found some photos of a aluminum C&L one which would work but was hoping for a black plastic or rubber one that looked at least remotely like the stock one. Options? This is on a 1993 GT by the way.