Intake Gasket Change (Cracked Block or poor Gasket install)

I did an intake manifold gasket change and fumbled my way through. Started the car and started running hot while so added more coolant/burped it. Had it running 3-4 times for about 20 minutes. There was a lot of white smoke out the tailpipe when I first started it but it went away. Now it won’t start. Battery is fine and it cranks but doesn’t turn over.



When I was putting the lower intake on, I accidentally ivertighted one bolt. Did I crack the block? Do these symptoms sound like a cracked block or poor gasket installation?