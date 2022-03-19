Intake Gasket Change (Cracked Block or poor Gasket install)

8

88VertFox

New Member
Mar 19, 2022
4
0
1
32
CANADA
I did an intake manifold gasket change and fumbled my way through. Started the car and started running hot while so added more coolant/burped it. Had it running 3-4 times for about 20 minutes. There was a lot of white smoke out the tailpipe when I first started it but it went away. Now it won’t start. Battery is fine and it cranks but doesn’t turn over.

When I was putting the lower intake on, I accidentally ivertighted one bolt. Did I crack the block? Do these symptoms sound like a cracked block or poor gasket installation?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


8

88VertFox

New Member
Mar 19, 2022
4
0
1
32
CANADA

Attachments

  • D22B49F4-1540-4B36-AF65-D999332427BD.jpeg
    D22B49F4-1540-4B36-AF65-D999332427BD.jpeg
    527.6 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BPA
Engine Vacuum leaks
Replies
8
Views
215
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Gs1987GT
Engine Concensus....lower intake manifold install
Replies
7
Views
542
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
88VertFox
8
thinkfaster
Fouling #1 plug - HELP!
Replies
13
Views
258
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
D
4.6 SOHC runs poorly and never enters closed loop
Replies
1
Views
107
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Neuron
Neuron
J
runs great, for 5 minutes
Replies
35
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom