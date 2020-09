I'd pass on that one. The casting number says it's from either the Ford Explorer or one of the Cobra kits (the "F8" indicates 1998: "F" represents the 1990's in Ford numbers, so one built in 1995 would be F5). However, the actual year isn't as important in this case. It's the last two letters: BB. My web research indicates that "BB" was used just on the Explorer engines, and may not be good for our purpose. If it said "BA" instead, that would be the lower sold with the GT-40 and 93 Cobra kits, and would be good.



You may be able to use the intake anyway - show us some pics and let us take a look.