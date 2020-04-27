Intake information

Disgustang
Apr 28, 2019
18
2
13
43
Trying to decide between trickflow street burner,edelbrock street performer,orsome explorer gt-40 uppers and lower. Issue is the prices of each one in the order i put them in is like half of its previous competitor. So i was wondering in terms of horse power alone,is the trickflow giving enough HP to pay double the edelbrock,and 4x the explorer? If anyone knows round about HP gains with a stock 1991 302 for the above mentioned intakes or any recommends with advice and experience with maybe all 3 i’d be happy to hear it.