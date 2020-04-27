Intake information

For a basically stock engine any of those would work well. It just comes down to price and looks honestly. I've had all three and if all three wear the same price I favor the trickflow but the gt40 intakes will be cheaper and easier to get so given a price standpoint i would grab one of those. You could also find a knock off edelbrock which aren't bad neither and usually are resold very cheap. Just clean it up and make sure the ports are clear