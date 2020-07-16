Intake manifold/ general mod advice

5

5.joe

New Member
Jul 16, 2020
1
0
0
25
Bay Area
I have a 1990 gt with full exhaust (shorty headers/off road h pipe/ Flowmaster cat back) and I have a cold air intake and 75mm throttle body waiting to be installed.

I was thinking about purchasing a trickflow street burner intake manifold too but would it make sense to install that even tho I still have stock heads? Are there any other pieces I should purchase and install at the same time?

Any suggestions or advice would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,027
5,469
193
polk county florida
My advice would be to research what heads and possibly cam would compliment that intake, just the intake alone will likely just make your horse into a dog with stock heads.
JMO, I sure others will chime in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Woody3882 Intake manifold heater hose general question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
9 SN95 Intake Manifold and Drag Bars general questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
T 2016 Mustang GT *Random Misfire's CEL* Charge Motion Valve "Flaps" in Intake Manifold 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
K Best way to clean 4.6L DOHC upper and lower intake manifolds? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
92j3ieje8 How long to wait before removing intake manifold? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D F-150 4.2 Intake Manifold on V6 Mustang? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
B Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D intake manifold bolts 2006 base The Welcome Wagon 0
65Stang86 WTB/Trade Looking for used edelbrock 7121 performer rpm intake manifold Engine and Power Adder 0
S New Guy 2003 GT looking for intake manifold upgrade recommendations SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M Engine Knocking nosie after replaced upper intake manifold SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
C Identifying odd port on 289 intake manifold Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
R Engine Intake manifold recommendation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
B 2011 5.0L, intake manifold wet and strong fuel smell. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G Intake manifold SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
L Oil in Engine Valley below Intake Manifold 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
J 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Intake Manifold Issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
A Intake manifold to close to valve cover?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D Whats the best intake for me? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
PQTIII Engine Vacuum port on the back of intake manifold 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
W 99 to 04 mustang GT Edelbrock Victor Jr intake manifold The Welcome Wagon 3
H 2003 Mustang GT 4.6L Intake Manifold leak SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M For Sale 78 King Cobra Parts - Heads, Intake, Exhaust Manifolds, Radiator, AC Condenser, AC Compressor Mustang II Parts 0
T Looking For Intake Manifold Bolts 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 10
C Need help purchasing correct intake manifold SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
T Professional Product Typhoon Intake Manifold 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
T Engine Intake Manifold Upgrade issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Hudson N Do I have the upgraded intake manifold? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Red50Fox Engine Intake manifold verification Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 31
A Dealership said time to replace engine - or take a gamble on intake manifold gasket? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
J 04 GT New intake manifold and car now has a rough idle 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
I Needed best 4.6 intake manifold for 97 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
MoneyMike11 Intake Manifold 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
S 2018 INTAKE MANIFOLD HELP 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
W 69 mustang 302 how much horsepower can be gained with edelbrock top end kit containing heads intake manifold and carb 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
S 2018 Mustang Intake Manifold 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
Enzio Engine intake manifold oil leak 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 75
D 1New recruit, hello, and help i have no clue what I'm doing anymore SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R Edelbrock performer Rpm intake manifold hardware and alternator bracket 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
hotrodjohn71 coolant leak between intake manifold and head, 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
J Intake manifold 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
W Engine Questions about cobra intake manifold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
T paint color of intake manifold SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
9 Need Help on what I need - New to the game 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Rdub6 Paint and Body Intake Manifold Paint 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
V Electrical 1995 intake manifold ground issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
M 65-66 intake manifolds-what fits 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S Throttle Cable for Trickflow Streetburner Intake Manifold SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
J Need help identifying 4.6L accessories + intake manifold problem + overdrive wiring problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Having a Misfire issue after PI intake swap on 96 Mustang V8 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom