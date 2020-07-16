Intake manifold/ general mod advice

I have a 1990 gt with full exhaust (shorty headers/off road h pipe/ Flowmaster cat back) and I have a cold air intake and 75mm throttle body waiting to be installed.



I was thinking about purchasing a trickflow street burner intake manifold too but would it make sense to install that even tho I still have stock heads? Are there any other pieces I should purchase and install at the same time?



Any suggestions or advice would be appreciated.