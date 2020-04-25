Intake manifold heater hose general question

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
Bradenton Fl 34212
I have a 65 with a stock 289 original motor. I live in Florida so a heater is the last thing I need. when putting the car back together I removed the heater hoses at the intake manifold and installed rubber caps on both ports. A Old School friend was over and told me that by capping off the water ports instead of using a loop hose from manifold water port to water port, would restrict the flow and cause the intake manifold to generate excessive heat. At first I though he was pulling my leg, but after thinking about it he does make sense. So the question is: When removing heater hoses does it make a difference if you put in a loop hose or if you just cap the ports.
