Intake replace help

Hi this has been talked about but not to my specific problem i have a 03 mustang gt with nos gears all that good stuff my old intake lower intake coolant nipple or port whatever you wanna call it broke off and sprayed coolant EVERYWHERE, i replaced it today but there is rough idle, misfire feeling, and a pinging maybe even a knock like sound coming from the eninge only heard from the exauhst cutouts (i have electronic cutouts so its easy to listen for)