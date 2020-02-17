Intercooler/heat exchanger fit behind an lx bumper without cutting it?

Anyone run a heat exchanger or intercooler behind an lx bumper without cutting it?

My car needs to be painted and i'm considering turning it back into an lx at that time.

It's not a done deal that I decide this, but I want to keep my options open.

Finding a reasonable place to paint the car at a reasonable price in a reasonable time frame is turning out to be a challenge.

The saleen body kit is not helping the cause. I'd most likely be best off just buying a new kit before paying someone (or doing it myself) to strip the paint off the current package.

To be clear, it's not only the paintwork driving the removal of the saleen kit (and wing), i just have my days where i want just a neat classic lx look.



Currently, the lx bumper is cut out behind the saleen front valence for the heat exchanger.