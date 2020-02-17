Intercooler/heat exchanger fit behind an lx bumper without cutting it?

2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
6,681
902
194
NJ
Anyone run a heat exchanger or intercooler behind an lx bumper without cutting it?
My car needs to be painted and i'm considering turning it back into an lx at that time.
It's not a done deal that I decide this, but I want to keep my options open.
Finding a reasonable place to paint the car at a reasonable price in a reasonable time frame is turning out to be a challenge.
The saleen body kit is not helping the cause. I'd most likely be best off just buying a new kit before paying someone (or doing it myself) to strip the paint off the current package.
To be clear, it's not only the paintwork driving the removal of the saleen kit (and wing), i just have my days where i want just a neat classic lx look.

Currently, the lx bumper is cut out behind the saleen front valence for the heat exchanger.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ximportdriver non-intercooled forced induction heat issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
MR 5.SLOW heat exchanger or intercooler Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
ScortLX Looking for GT Stock Bumper Intercooler/Heat Exchanger pics... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
03s281sc Roush heat exchanger vs. intercooler... Special Production 7
sawman70 Afco Intercooler Heat Exchanger SVT Tech Forum 0
Similar threads
non-intercooled forced induction heat issues
heat exchanger or intercooler
Looking for GT Stock Bumper Intercooler/Heat Exchanger pics...
Roush heat exchanger vs. intercooler...
Afco Intercooler Heat Exchanger
Top Bottom