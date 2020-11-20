Service Provided Interested?

Fast Ronald

Fast Ronald

Member
Sep 13, 2020
32
2
18
69
Illinois
I will begin to build an adjustable Rear Shock Tower Brace. I have been told the various years of Fox bodies have differences of distances between the shock towers. This is where they meet the trunk floor. My idea will allow you to adjust the brace to your car, and use a lock nut to secure the length. Two 3/8" Grade Eight bolts secure the brace in place. Two holes need to be drilled, It will include all fasteners the brace sections and decal in a box. Projected cost is $55.00 to $60.oo shipped to your door. As I am able to build them faster/cheaper the cost will be reduced. :D
 
M

mark007

Member
Apr 23, 2004
16
1
14
45
texas
that sounds cool. one of my projects is to design, and create one for my Lincoln Mark VII. i would tenf to think, if you build one including it, you would cover all foxbodies under it. seeing as it had the widest rear track of the foxbodies, if i remember correctly. that's if that info is even relevant to your idea.
 
Fast Ronald

Fast Ronald

Member
Sep 13, 2020
32
2
18
69
Illinois
mark007 said:
that sounds cool. one of my projects is to design, and create one for my Lincoln Mark VII. i would tenf to think, if you build one including it, you would cover all foxbodies under it. seeing as it had the widest rear track of the foxbodies, if i remember correctly. that's if that info is even relevant to your idea.
Click to expand...
Hello......I had been building them for MN - 12 Thunderbirds/Cougars. The Mark is very similar except the braces mount to the top on the shock tower with studs the factory placed there. I can easily build one for your car. Either from the distance from shock tower/trunk floor junction, I would need the distance/width between them. I sold my last Super Coupe a year ago.......have no test car to get the measurement. or build one as I would for the MN - 12 and you can drill mounting holes to align with the factory studs there. $60.oo shipped. if you are on SCCOA.my ad is still up in the parts offered section.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
SOLD 1991 5 spd 5.0 LX vert $5,000
Replies
9
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
08GT500
08GT500
J
For Sale '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker
Replies
13
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Habu135
Habu135
Colorado66
Progress Thread 2014 V6 'chelle-b Ii'
Replies
30
Views
3K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
J
Interior and Upholstery S197 Seat Conversion Project
Replies
40
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Anti_Hero0932
Anti_Hero0932
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom