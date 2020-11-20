Fast Ronald
I will begin to build an adjustable Rear Shock Tower Brace. I have been told the various years of Fox bodies have differences of distances between the shock towers. This is where they meet the trunk floor. My idea will allow you to adjust the brace to your car, and use a lock nut to secure the length. Two 3/8" Grade Eight bolts secure the brace in place. Two holes need to be drilled, It will include all fasteners the brace sections and decal in a box. Projected cost is $55.00 to $60.oo shipped to your door. As I am able to build them faster/cheaper the cost will be reduced.