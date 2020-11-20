mark007 said: that sounds cool. one of my projects is to design, and create one for my Lincoln Mark VII. i would tenf to think, if you build one including it, you would cover all foxbodies under it. seeing as it had the widest rear track of the foxbodies, if i remember correctly. that's if that info is even relevant to your idea. Click to expand...

Hello......I had been building them for MN - 12 Thunderbirds/Cougars. The Mark is very similar except the braces mount to the top on the shock tower with studs the factory placed there. I can easily build one for your car. Either from the distance from shock tower/trunk floor junction, I would need the distance/width between them. I sold my last Super Coupe a year ago.......have no test car to get the measurement. or build one as I would for the MN - 12 and you can drill mounting holes to align with the factory studs there. $60.oo shipped. if you are on SCCOA.my ad is still up in the parts offered section.