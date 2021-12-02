Interior cleaning, rejuvenate

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
154
5
18
Fort Worth, TX
My 71 Mach 1’s original red interior especially the back side panels are very dirty.
I have tried numerous types of cleaners and nothing works. I was told it is sun damage and not much can be done except removing, painting or replacing.
Does anyone have any ideas or are my only options are what I mentioned?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Detailing exterior to shine
Replies
2
Views
145
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
J
Interior cleaners
Replies
3
Views
324
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
T
‘73 wheels
Replies
0
Views
127
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Tvsavino65
T
W
New here, looking for advice on best way to sell my dad's project fastback
Replies
11
Views
530
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Husky44
Husky44
MRaburn
For Sale Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
MRaburn
MRaburn
Top Bottom