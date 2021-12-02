Interior cleaning, rejuvenate

JJHstang
Member
-
Sep 12, 2018
-
- 154
-
- 5
-
- 18
My 71 Mach 1’s original red interior especially the back side panels are very dirty.
I have tried numerous types of cleaners and nothing works. I was told it is sun damage and not much can be done except removing, painting or replacing.
Does anyone have any ideas or are my only options are what I mentioned?
