For Sale Interior exterior trim, other stuff too

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
pretty good shape with glass
no trim
20200301_105754 (1).jpg 20200301_105840 (1).jpg
I can send pics of the glass if needed.
$400 for the glass and $150 for the clip, I am not shipping the roof clip
I also have vert doors and glass, a hood, 3 coupe/vert trunk lids, one has holes for the luggage rack but not rack, 2 have holes for the vert type hinge.
These and other 'stuff' are located in the Lakeland FL area, pm me with any questions
 

Interior trim, convertible windshield trim, inside and out. Manual and power mirrors, vert window motors, too much to list
pm me with what you need.
sport seat parts too.
coupe back glass and quarter windows
 
