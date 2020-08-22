Interior lighting and power locks

5

5.0fan77

New Member
Aug 22, 2020
1
0
0
42
Massachusetts
Hi, I have a 94 graduate 5.0. I'm having issues with the power locks and interior lights. This is very strange. With both doors closed, I can't turn on the dome light or lock/unlock the doors using the power locks buttons either door (windows and mirrors work fine). With either door open, one at a time, same thing. When I open both doors all the way, everything works except the passenger power window will go down but not up, works fine with doors closed. Any ideas? I read where someone had similar problems and it was related to the keyless entry, which I do have ( no remote though). I'll check my fuses again but they were ok and wiring seems ok as far as I can tell.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Have No Power Locks Interior Lights Hot Wire Dead? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
U No DS Power Lock or interior lights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
H Interior lights and door locks 95 mustang GT convertible 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
H 1995 Mustang GT convertible interior lights The Welcome Wagon 7
D 65 coupe Interior lights 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
John Dirks Jr convertible interior lights 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
wolfheads Interior lights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Hudson N Interior lights and speedometer broke Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
W 05’ Abs / Trac Control - Caused Interior Lights To Turn Off 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Vincent WTB/Trade (update Please Help) I Need The Passenger Side Interior Light Lens For A Cobra Ii Mustang II Parts 0
Chris Lennon 12 Volt Constant Caused Interior Lights To Not Work And Lock Switch Is Turning On Signal Lights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
T At Wits End With Battery Draining. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
H 2002 Vert Stang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
5 Interior Light Issues 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
teebluestang Electrical Interior Lights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
88foxbodyowner Fox Body Led Interior Lights 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
M Foxbody Interior Lighting Ideas Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 29
AUBURN1111 Can't Get Interior Lights To Turn Off! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
B Installing Interior Led Lights In A 98?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
35th Sixxer Interior light problem SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
K Interior Lighting (map Lights) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
tmkester Interior Light Wont Shut Off.. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Programming Keyless FOB changed interior lights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
U No Interior Lights at all Please help any advise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
U No Interior Lights at all SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
beatergt Interior Light Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
R vert owners..interior lighting question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 17
S My interior light doesn't come on when I open my door... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Loco5.0 LEDs for interior lighting? SVT Tech Forum 11
WA1KWA 2000 Mustang GT - Electric Locks - Interior Dome Light SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
P Interior Lighting Issue. Grounds? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
S Interior light Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
serviator Interior lights: Green to Blue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
snakebite01 interior lights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
B "Mature" Fellows, Vanity, and Light Interiors.. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
9 Tail Lights/Interior lights not working 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
H Interior lights not working? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
ONEBADPNY 99 cobra interior lights SVT Tech Forum 1
N Electrical Problem-no trunk pop, no interior lights. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
screamin gt wheres the door switch? and interior light ? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
F No tail lights or interior lights!!!! Fuse????? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
J Interior Light Problem - Please Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
triggz Interior lights stopped working after WOT, no blown fuse.. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
67_Vert Headlights/Interior Lights Pulsing Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
S interior light wont go off SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
R Light my interior 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
guevara42 interior and exterior lights pulsing. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
H Interior lights voltage ? (71-73) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
0 Interior Lighting 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
L Interior brake light comes on Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom