Interior lighting and power locks

Hi, I have a 94 graduate 5.0. I'm having issues with the power locks and interior lights. This is very strange. With both doors closed, I can't turn on the dome light or lock/unlock the doors using the power locks buttons either door (windows and mirrors work fine). With either door open, one at a time, same thing. When I open both doors all the way, everything works except the passenger power window will go down but not up, works fine with doors closed. Any ideas? I read where someone had similar problems and it was related to the keyless entry, which I do have ( no remote though). I'll check my fuses again but they were ok and wiring seems ok as far as I can tell.