Interior plastic repair

JJHstang
Member
-
- Sep 12, 2018
-
- 65
-
- 4
-
- 8
Is there a way to repair the plastic in the interior? I have one area 1.5 in. X 1.5 in. approximately 1/16 in deep.
No idea how it was made, came with the car.
