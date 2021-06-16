Intermittent A/C Problem - cold at idle, warm during driving

I'm hoping to get someone that has some feedback about my recently purchased 02'.



I bought this car as a project car, and went to repair the A/C. The car had a small hole in the discharge line, so I ordered one, replaced the line, the o-rings, drier, orifice tube, then had the system vacuumed, I checked for leaks and refilled with 34oz of refrigerant. For the first day, the a/c worked perfect, however now I have a super annoying problem where the a/c only works at idle, and doesn't want to work when I'm driving. It continuously cycles warm, then cold. I've noticed that under any acceleration (pedal at 20% or 50%) will cause this warming to occur where the air blows at around 70 degrees. When I let off of the pedal, or slow to a stop the a/c returns to the correct temp of around 40ish degrees.



I have checked the clutch gap, and it is around .020, I've replaced the high and low side pressure switches, verified that the air inlet and mix door isn't blocked in any way and functioning properly. I cannot seem to get the problem to replicate at idle so I haven't been able to use my a/c gauges to see if anything is irregular. I read suggestions of pulling over as soon as the car starts blowing warm to look at the a/c compressor clutch, however, as soon as slow down to pull off the system functionality returns to normal. Upon pulling off I did notice that the line containing the orifice tube was warm, so I re-evacuated the system and installed a new one to eliminate that as a problem.



Does anyone have any suggestions as to how to go about troubleshooting this? Thanks