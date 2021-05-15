Intermittent misfire.

4.0 V-6. I don't get it. How can a misfire be intermittent. Most of the time, I start it and it runs great. Every once in a while, most especially after a hot start, it develops a misfire. That it's intermittent means it's not likely the usual culprit of plugs, coils or wires. Has to be something amiss in the computer electronics. Drove it to work yesterday, it was fine. Drove it at lunch four hours later, it was fine. Drove it home two hours later, missing bad. Could tell just giving it some gas. Started it up a while ago, it's fine.



Any ideas?