Intermittent no-crank condition. Sometimes it'll start, other times it won't.



I've replaced the key tumbler, ignition switch, starter relay, and transmission neutral safety switch. Battery is fully charged. No improvement.



I get power to the starter relay when key is turned to the "start" position. Verified with a test light.



I'm currently by-passing the ignition switch. I've installed a push button starter switch connected to 12V and run straight to the starter relay. Now I just turn the key to the "run" position and push the starter button I installed.



I'd like to get this fixed correctly. Any ideas or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!

Mark