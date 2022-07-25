Intermittent No-Crank Condition

Intermittent no-crank condition. Sometimes it'll start, other times it won't.

I've replaced the key tumbler, ignition switch, starter relay, and transmission neutral safety switch. Battery is fully charged. No improvement.

I get power to the starter relay when key is turned to the "start" position. Verified with a test light.

I'm currently by-passing the ignition switch. I've installed a push button starter switch connected to 12V and run straight to the starter relay. Now I just turn the key to the "run" position and push the starter button I installed.

I'd like to get this fixed correctly. Any ideas or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
Mark
 

