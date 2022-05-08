I have a 93 gt 5 speed. A buddy and I just swapped the heads and now we have an issue. Installed gt40x heads that I had checked out my a machinist friend. First time starting the car after the heads it started right up. Turned it off, cleaned up some stuff, went to start again and it won't start. Fuel pump won't stop priming. Tried a few times, didn't start. Next day started right up many times. I drove it about 20 miles home, put it in the garage. Next day no start.



I started reading all the threads with similar issues that I could find. Some seemed to be the computer and others the fuel pump relay. I turned the key forward to get the pump to prime and then tapped the relay with a screwdriver. Fuel pump turned off. Went to start the car and it fired right up. I let it idle and it died. Since I don't have AC, I switched the relays, but that did nothing.



Went to parts store to get a relay since its cheap. Turned the key forward and the pump primed for a couple seconds like usual. Let the car idle for a minute and then it died. But here's thew weird part. With the new relay if I turn the key forward the pump doesn't prime at all. I put the old relay in and it primes forever like before. Not quite sure what's with the new relay.



I took the computer out and opened it up. I did find what looked like a leaking capacitor with one wire broken. I took some pics and zoomed in, I think that what I saw, my eyesight isn't what it used to be.



So this would leave me to believe that its the computer. I found a place the fixes them for $120 and if they check everything and nothing is wrong, its half price. Sounds like a deal to me. However, I am a bit worried about the new relay that is acting differently that the original. If they were both good, I'd expect them to behave the same way. If the new one went bad, why.



It seems that I need the computer fixed anyway, but I am concerned that there is another problem.



When I wasn't there and the car first started this. My buddy checked for fuel pressure and spark, both were good. He didn't check to see if the injectors were firing though. I don't think it can be anything mechanical, because it will start and run sometimes. Does anyone have any other ideas, or does it seem like I'm on the right track? Thanks