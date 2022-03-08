Intermittent startup surging

M

Mschrup

New Member
Mar 7, 2022
1
0
1
18
Washington
Few months ago I installed a mspnp2, along with GT40P heads and intake on my 95gt, idling has always been an issue but the startup creeps to around 3k and hangs there for 4-5 seconds before dropping down, this is only when the car has ran in the last couple hours, cold starts in the morning don’t produce this issue, and it starts fine, I’ve tried changing every single parameter in the tune, and replaced the IAC and still no change, it’s starting to get on my nerves now.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Engine Weird cold start idle
Replies
0
Views
251
2015+ Specific Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
S
Engine ‘86 gt/ Auto. Low vacuum/ idle surge/ no leaks
Replies
14
Views
961
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
S
Another Idle surge post with microsquirt
Replies
5
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Sparky714
Sparky714
sav22rem22
Engine Odd idle creep issue
Replies
18
Views
859
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
47
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom