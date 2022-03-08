Intermittent startup surging

Few months ago I installed a mspnp2, along with GT40P heads and intake on my 95gt, idling has always been an issue but the startup creeps to around 3k and hangs there for 4-5 seconds before dropping down, this is only when the car has ran in the last couple hours, cold starts in the morning don’t produce this issue, and it starts fine, I’ve tried changing every single parameter in the tune, and replaced the IAC and still no change, it’s starting to get on my nerves now.