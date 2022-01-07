Intro and question on hoods

Hey all -



I'm very excited to be taking delivery of a 2003 GT on Monday!

Black, 5 speed, and only ~52K miles.



I'm planning to add the obligatory chin spoiler and Mach 1 grill, and then after that, I'd really like to swap out the hood.

The stock "scoop" just doesn't do it for me, I'd much prefer the cobra heat extractor.



The trucarbon seems like it would be $1K w/ shipping, but likely wouldn't need paint.

I've seen fiberglass hoods for more like $600 w/ shipping, but would need paint and fitment.



So my questions are:

1. Does anyone have experience with these cheaper fiberglass hoods? Are they worth it?

2. Is there any good place (other than facebook marketplace) to get hoods (and other parts) second-hand?





Thanks all!

Bill