Irregular idle 07 mustang gt

I got an 07 gt about 3 weeks ago, and I’m having a strange issue, the car idles pretty much perfect( maybe drops 50 rpms or so every once in a while) when sitting still, but when I’m driving and I push the clutch in, the idle will jump from 600-800, then back down to 500 in a span of about 10 seconds, then after that it will smooth out and be perfectly normal, It seems like it only happens when I’m driving and I push the clutch in or shift into Neutral, I have a bad 02 sensor after the cat, but from what I know it shouldn’t affect anything, any ideas?