Is a cobra booster needed?

83 5 speed 302 convertible....
5 lug upgrade with 2 piston 99-04? GT brakes up front and larger rear drums ( 9 inch rear going in it)...
My Booster is pretty rusty, I assume its original, so I am probably going to replace it...
Any reason I should do the the Cobra booster??
DSCF0980.JPG
DSCF0992.JPG
 

WhiteCobra95

WhiteCobra95

5 Year Member
May 2, 2006
475
106
64
The car looks pretty clean! Looking forwarding to seeing your progress.

If you're replacing the master cylinder as well with a Cobra master cylinder, I think you'll want the correct booster to match, but this also needs to fit with your calipers. Are the GT front calipers PBR Cobra equivalents? I don't remember if they ever became standard on the GT or if that was only on the Bullit and Mach1.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,228
14,108
224
Massachusetts
Depends.....


WIth the rear drums you might be ok using a 87-93 booster. If you had rear disks i'd say go with the 93 cobra booster. Some guys like a good calf workout so they don't like the cobra booster.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,228
14,108
224
Massachusetts
WhiteCobra95 said:
T Are the GT front calipers PBR Cobra equivalents? I don't remember if they ever became standard on the GT or if that was only on the Bullit and Mach1.
Click to expand...

They are different 2-piston calipers. PBR just happened to make both, but they are not interchangible
 
