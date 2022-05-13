Is a cobra booster needed?

83 5 speed 302 convertible....
5 lug upgrade with 2 piston 99-04? GT brakes up front and larger rear drums ( 9 inch rear going in it)...
My Booster is pretty rusty, I assume its original, so I am probably going to replace it...
Any reason I should do the the Cobra booster??
5 lug upgrade with 2 piston 99-04? GT brakes up front and larger rear drums ( 9 inch rear going in it)...
My Booster is pretty rusty, I assume its original, so I am probably going to replace it...
Any reason I should do the the Cobra booster??