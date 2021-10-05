Is aluminum driveshaft worth it? 2V Mustang GT

Alright so I know we've all seen this mod pop up at some point in time and wondered if it really makes a difference or not. I am on the fence between buying one for my 2001 Mustang GT. At this point, anything helps with my car since it's a convertible with basically full bolt ons and cams haha. I do lots of street driving on the daily and drive my car hard in the city here and there but really like having fun with the car. Would a Ford Performance Aluminum driveshaft be worth it? Anyone have experience with them? Thanks.