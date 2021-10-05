Is aluminum driveshaft worth it? 2V Mustang GT

S

Stangg338

New Member
Dec 17, 2019
20
0
1
27
Utah
Alright so I know we've all seen this mod pop up at some point in time and wondered if it really makes a difference or not. I am on the fence between buying one for my 2001 Mustang GT. At this point, anything helps with my car since it's a convertible with basically full bolt ons and cams haha. I do lots of street driving on the daily and drive my car hard in the city here and there but really like having fun with the car. Would a Ford Performance Aluminum driveshaft be worth it? Anyone have experience with them? Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

O
Worth upgrading new edge or should save for newer mustang
Replies
2
Views
515
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Dark04GT
Dark04GT
T
What's it Worth? 1989 GT - What's it worth?
Replies
2
Views
853
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
SOLD 1993 Mustang LX Notchback- 347 Stroker
Replies
7
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Bzammitt
B
M
So I finally get to (re)join the Mustang club!
Replies
5
Views
243
The Welcome Wagon
mansour.aref
mansour.aref
G
Hey everyone, I'm new here, please help a girl out with some advice! Sell or restore?
Replies
59
Views
4K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Bree
Bree
Top Bottom