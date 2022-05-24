is anything wrong with tune or is it my car ???

hi all, I have a 91 gt. I have speed master aluminum 190cc heads, x303 cam msd 6al and a blaster coil, 75mm throttle body and 42# injectors. I just put new plugs autolite 25's in. new intake and exhaust gaskets. I had a skip which was cylinder 4 injector not plugged in oooppppssss. but it is now. the car still hesitates and every time around 4000 rpm it skips then keeps climbing.

I have megasquirt 2 v3.57 ill post a log here of me idling and holding the rpms at just under 2000. does anything seem bad???

also any tips on setting up me7 logger??? I have a hard time making changes to my tune after reviewing the logs.

thank you every one for any help
 

  12skipafew678.msq
    119.4 KB
  log14.mlg
    251.1 KB

