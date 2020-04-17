noob here. got a ‘12 GT and want to go roush stage 1 SC. I have a BAMA 93 tune, brembo’s, and an upgraded rear sway bar.

I have a list of supporting mods that I want to get: aluminum DS, fuel pump booster, and clutch system. However, i dont want to run over 550WHP; and I take very good care of the car. (dont do burnouts/donuts, rarely “launch” the car and when i do its at 2k rpm, and not interest in seeing a track) but i do aggressively accelerate sometimes. So my question is, do I really need to upgrade so much if I “baby” the car this much? Im thinking when I go blower, I will only need a fuel pump booster.