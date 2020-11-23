Is it possible to remove the factory drivers side header from the top ?

I have to remove the factory header to weld in a bung for a wideband o2 sensor. I think the last time I removed the drivers side header it was through the bottom. It looks like the AC lines will interfere, amongst other things. Seems to me that I would (at the very least) have to unbolt the ac/ power steering bracket in order to have a chance of removing the header from the top. The issue is compounded by the fact that I am working in my cramped one car garage.



I was going to just use the factory bung and run the narrowband simulate but the factory bung is at the 6 o'clock position.