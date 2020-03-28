is it time to upgrade my injectors?

hey everyone, hope all is well. Lately i've been wondering if my 02 gt could use bigger injectors. its on the 19lbs injectors as this was before late 02 when ford upgraded to 21lbs. my car currently has intake, exhaust, tune, and i don't know if these matter but 4.10s, aluminum driveshaft, and other parasitic drag mods. I know the 19lbs injectors from the factory are almost running at its peak duty cycle so i'm wondering since i'm almost full bolt on (excluding long tubes and cams) would i benefit from 24lbs injectors?
 

