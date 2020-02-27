Is it worth it?

Hey all, said I would never join a forum but here I am, so I'm kinda new at this. Currently have a 96 SN95 that i was going to do a PI swap with comp Xe270 cams and typhoon intake (not sure what throttle body and plenum yet I do have a trickflow plenum with stock TB). I came a across a 03 cobra short block 20 over with mmr 4.75 stroker for sale in my price range. Is it worth it to buy the short block and do my build on that or just do the PI swap on my current 4.6. What power gains would I be looking at by going with the short block?
 

