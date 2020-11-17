Is Maximum Motorsport Strut Tower Brace worth it? 99-04 Mustang GT

vert

I looked around and saw this Strut tower brace for 99-04 mustangs by Maximum Motorsport. I did do some suspension work (Shocks + struts) and actually installed Maximum Motorsport Heavy Duty Rear LCA's and immediately noticed a difference in the rear end but what is your guys' take on strut tower braces? Are they worth it for Mustangs? Do they help at all? Are they worth the $170? My 01 GT is STOCK, and it's aif that helps. I'm on stock springs if that has to do with anything haha. Thanks in advance.