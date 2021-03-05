So I’ve posted on here before and have gotten some great help! Been overseas for awhile and finally able to put some work in on my 90 lx fox.

So here’s the question. When driving a few different things can happen. 1st- car runs great with now issues but does feel slower. 2nd- the car will “bog” when trying to floor it then when I let go of the throttle it will pick up in RPMs then die down. Usually when this happens it’ll start to surge during idle and sometimes even die at a stop.

Past advice I was given was there was a vacuum leak somewhere ( Ran a smoke test through the heads which only revealed a very small leak coming from a crapped out oil cap which has been replaced and no leak now, also used some carb cleaner and sprayed every hose and port I could see with no changed to the engines idle showing) the other advice I was given was to test the voltage of my O2 sensors since they had tripped my CEL. Both tested fine with no issues. I don’t remember the code but I remember it saying they were running lean.

So now that you’re caught up with where I’m at this is my question. I remembered today that my old pump went out when I bought the car and I decided to replace it with a bigger pump. I installed a walbro 255lph. Would that be causing my issue? I’m still running the stock 19lb injectors and everything is pretty much stock aside from some long tube headers.

Any advice is great. Oh and th AJ you for ready this long a** message!