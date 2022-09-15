Brakes Is my caliper piston moving enough?

opihinalu

opihinalu

Active Member
Feb 10, 2021
168
19
28
19
Florida
Hey all.
I am currently trying to get my caliper back on after a suspension overhaul. It looks retracted, though it the pads are still rubbing on the rotor. When I press the brakes, it moves very little. Is this normal? Am I being an idiot and missing something obvious? My car is an 86 5.0 AOD. Here is a video. I press the brake pedal twice in this video all the way down.


View: https://youtube.com/shorts/fzCOIInbty8?feature=share
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Justin87
Engine Engine noise diagnosis (with video)
Replies
20
Views
460
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
S
Brakes Brembo Cadillac ATS 4 Piston Calipers
Replies
46
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Swhitney
S
G
Super charged 1990 mustang noise?
Replies
42
Views
789
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Chevyjdog
C
P
2007 Mustang GT 4.6 Screeching bottom end or tranny
Replies
1
Views
225
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
J
What's causing this bad start and bad throttle response?
Replies
1
Views
248
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Jorogumo4
J
Top Bottom