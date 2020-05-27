Is my foxbody cammed?

K

Kevnic

Member
May 14, 2020
13
3
13
43
Troy, NY
Just bought it 3 weeks ago


Known modifications:

CAI
BBK H pipe no cats
Flow 40s out back

Was a warm idle but can do another video. Trying to learn a little more on this car, already figured it out that the gears were changed to 373's.
 

