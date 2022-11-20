Is My FuelPump Failing?

Hi all,

My ‘90 GT 306 has been running great until two days ago. I started it in my garage put it in reverse and as I released the clutch pedal it just died. Tried to re-start it but just span without firing up.



I the started paying attention and the fuel pump was dead quiet zero priming. Yesterday I kept trying to hear that pump without any response. I have a 190 lph pump.

I started checking the system and found no problems:

* Fuel Inertia Switch good (No tripped)

* Fuel Pump Relay good

* EEC Relay good

* Turned key to ON and heard the fuel pump relay actuating.

* Left the ign. Switch ON jumped the fuel pump at the diagnostic port, I heard the EEC relay switching ON, zero priming. Went to the the rear and unplugged the fuel pump/sending unit connector and measures the voltage and had 12 volts. Connected the fuel pump to the battery and ran fine!

Thinking on a loose connection at The pump harness, I snugged the female terminals with a small screwdriver. Removed the jumper at the diagnostic port and turned the ignition switch OFF . Back to the rear and plugged the pump harness., turned the ign. Switch ON and bingo!!! The pump is priming!!!!! Did it a few times and worked fine!!!

My question is: What the heck was wrong? Did I have just a loose connection at the pump harness, or was the pump stacked and just got free? Or is it my pump that is going bad???? Never had this problem before, and really don’t want to do the same failure while out in the road.

Any help and ir suggestions will be greatly appreciated, specially from anyone of you that had experienced the same situation. Sorry about the long post , just want to give all the details of what I’ve done.

Thank you!!!