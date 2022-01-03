So I regretfully had to sell my fox prior to getting divorced, now I’m in the hunt for another one and I kinda feel like the prices are a little nutty.



Is it possible to get a DD quality fox (hatch/coupe) V8/5spd for 10-12k?



There’s a red 85 hatch manual for sale but they want 26k… if this is simply the market then I guess I gotta keep stacking.



I’m not talking about perfect paint and low miles but just something I wouldn’t my driving and wrenching on.