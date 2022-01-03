Fox Is possible to get a driver quality fox anymore?

MTV593

MTV593

Active Member
May 2, 2018
58
34
28
28
South Carolina
So I regretfully had to sell my fox prior to getting divorced, now I’m in the hunt for another one and I kinda feel like the prices are a little nutty.

Is it possible to get a DD quality fox (hatch/coupe) V8/5spd for 10-12k?

There’s a red 85 hatch manual for sale but they want 26k… if this is simply the market then I guess I gotta keep stacking.

I’m not talking about perfect paint and low miles but just something I wouldn’t my driving and wrenching on.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Halford4491
New to me Fox body. Looking for Rough HP and compression ratio
Replies
5
Views
356
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
G
85-86 door body moldings on 87-93
Replies
4
Views
802
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LX Dave
LX Dave
mhespenh
Thought I should introduce myself/outline my plan/get your input
Replies
12
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Venom351R
Venom351R
0
2010 Mustang EcoBoost V6 or V8 ? - will it come down to sound or power ?
Replies
5
Views
10K
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
03Stangr
0
ryan218
5 lug conversion..best write up ever!
Replies
8
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom