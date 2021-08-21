Is rear main seal leaking?

Hi all,
I've looked under the car today again (I cleaned outside and around the oil tank yesterday). Oil is leaking somewhere but i really don't have enough experience to understand which part need to be changed and where it is leaking.
Here is the video:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky3lLVFv7_k
Thanks for sharing your knowledge
