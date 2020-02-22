Is the foxbody used part market dead?


Is it just me, or is the foxbody used parts market dying? I remember the day when I would list decent used parts at decent prices and they would be sold in a day. It seems now I list decent used parts at what I feel is decent prices and it just sits, and sits, and they never sell. I think places like LMR selling repro parts for cheap have something to do with it. I don't blame them, and I admit I buy stuff from them, but repro parts are almost never as good as the factory stuff. Maybe it's just as our cars get older, their allure is fading to the younger generation.
 

