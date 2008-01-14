Is there a 71-73 Mustang Restoration Book?

I used the Stangnet search feature & didn’t find anything 71-73 years specific like I’m inquiring on.This is my 1st Mustang & this is actually my 1st Restomod Project. I’m reluctant to start tearing her down without some kind of direction. I would like to find a good 1971-1973 Mustang restoration book with a detailed step-by-step format. I am building a 1971-1973 Fastback so, the book has got to have a lot of information & focus on those 3 years which in my experience usually seem to be overlooked. I want good step-by-step how to instructions of everything from redoing the interior to rebuilding the drivetrain.I’ve looked on Amazon.com & found a few, but each had reviews that made me want to ask you guys if there were a better book out there for me.Book I found on amazon.com & their comments:“the pictures for the too few how-to articles tend to be more before-after than a detailed step-by-step format”….….“the content is sorely lacking in detail. This is more of an idea book than an instructional one.”“The biggest flaw is that many of the data charts do not include information past 1970. The engine identification photographs and charts fail to give information past 1970. Since the motive power for a Muscle Car is of great interest to most owners, this is an important oversight. The section on interiors also fails to show photos or diagrams beyond 1970. Since I am restoring a 1972 with a trashed interior, I was very disappointed not to be able to tell how my interior should look. The trim codes list didn't go beyond 1970 so I couldn't tell what the colors should be. The suspension section and driveline section is also short of critical information.”Thanks, Chris Benoit