Is there a 71-73 Mustang Restoration Book?

I used the Stangnet search feature & didn’t find anything 71-73 years specific like I’m inquiring on.

This is my 1st Mustang & this is actually my 1st Restomod Project. I’m reluctant to start tearing her down without some kind of direction. I would like to find a good 1971-1973 Mustang restoration book with a detailed step-by-step format. I am building a 1971-1973 Fastback so, the book has got to have a lot of information & focus on those 3 years which in my experience usually seem to be overlooked. I want good step-by-step how to instructions of everything from redoing the interior to rebuilding the drivetrain.

I’ve looked on Amazon.com & found a few, but each had reviews that made me want to ask you guys if there were a better book out there for me.

Book I found on amazon.com & their comments:
101 Projects for Your 1964-1/2 - 1973 Mustang
“the pictures for the too few how-to articles tend to be more before-after than a detailed step-by-step format”….
….“the content is sorely lacking in detail. This is more of an idea book than an instructional one.”
http://www.amazon.com/101-Projects-...=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&s=books&qid=1200328437&sr=1-2

Mustang 1964 1/2 - 73 Restoration Guide
“The biggest flaw is that many of the data charts do not include information past 1970. The engine identification photographs and charts fail to give information past 1970. Since the motive power for a Muscle Car is of great interest to most owners, this is an important oversight. The section on interiors also fails to show photos or diagrams beyond 1970. Since I am restoring a 1972 with a trashed interior, I was very disappointed not to be able to tell how my interior should look. The trim codes list didn't go beyond 1970 so I couldn't tell what the colors should be. The suspension section and driveline section is also short of critical information.”
http://www.amazon.com/Mustang-1964-...=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&s=books&qid=1200328437&sr=1-3


Thanks, Chris Benoit
 

Us 71-73 guys are pretty much out in the cold when it comes to step-by-step manuals.

I've had good luck with the Ford shop manuals that are year specific. The engine and drivetrain bits are very generic across the years so that part will not be hard to come by.

Some parts are not manufactured so you will be getting luck in a junkyard or paying for NOS pieces to get them.

All in all it is cool to have this year car, but a pain when you are trying to find parts easily or others with the cars.

Chris,

This is not a new problem; I've fought with this lack of parts, information and interest in 71-73's since doing my first one in the 80's. I have come to the realization that since these years have not appreciated in value as much as other models over the years that you are free to do just about do anything you want. Face it there are very few "rare and valueble" 71-73's.

You state that this is a restomod project anyway. Don't be confined with "stock," do it the way you want to. On that note use all the stated info as a loose guide to your process. As far as references go, I bought a "Chiltons shop repair manual for 64-73 Mustangs and Cougars" at O'Reileys. It is not always the easiest to find the '73 info but it's there. I also bought "How to build Ford restomod street machines" at Barnes and Noble locally. It really gave me a lot of ideas.

This is my first real total build too. I have hit a lot of dead ends with a lot of questions. I keep looking everywhere.

Well crap, I was thinking I should have written a step by step 71-73 restoration guide as I did my poor boy restoration of my 73 mustang convertible. Course lack of money made my restoration a 10 year process. :)

In that time I have changed nearly every part on the car and struggled with the same lack of information that your finding. luckily I stumbled upon the vintage mustang forum and that forum led me to stangnet. I owe the members of this board a big big thanks for all their suggestions, instructions, and emotional support over the years.

My stang is finally "finished." She's sitting in the garage waiting for me to get home and wash her, apply the gov required stickers and take her to get inspected after 2 years+ of enduring my paint/body experiment. The war on rust is never over.

I told my wife I need to get another one so I can start another build. I think she thought I was joking.
 
Us 71-73 guys are pretty much out in the cold when it comes to step-by-step manuals.

I've had good luck with the Ford shop manuals that are year specific. The engine and drivetrain bits are very generic across the years so that part will not be hard to come by.

Some parts are not manufactured so you will be getting luck in a junkyard or paying for NOS pieces to get them.

All in all it is cool to have this year car, but a pain when you are trying to find parts easily or others with the cars.

Hey Wes,
I’m originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

I didn’t want a restoration manual until I started to pull some of the interior apart to clean it & that’s when I realized it would be a good idea to know how it comes apart & goes back together. I could probably do it without instructions but, I’m thinking it would be easier if I knew exactly how that dash assembly comes apart, in what order & vise versa.

How do I find a factory shop manual? Are they readily available to the public &/or easy to get?

Chris,

This is not a new problem; I've fought with this lack of parts, information and interest in 71-73's since doing my first one in the 80's. I have come to the realization that since these years have not appreciated in value as much as other models over the years that you are free to do just about do anything you want. Face it there are very few "rare and valueble" 71-73's.

You state that this is a restomod project anyway. Don't be confined with "stock," do it the way you want to. On that note use all the stated info as a loose guide to your process. As far as references go, I bought a "Chiltons shop repair manual for 64-73 Mustangs and Cougars" at O'Reileys. It is not always the easiest to find the '73 info but it's there. I also bought "How to build Ford restomod street machines" at Barnes and Noble locally. It really gave me a lot of ideas.

This is my first real total build too. I have hit a lot of dead ends with a lot of questions. I keep looking everywhere.

Hey David,
I’ve talked with you over on pro-touring.com my screen name is Benoit23 over there. How is your car coming? We don’t live too far away from each other if you ever need any help w/ your car let me know. I’ll be glad to help w/ whatever I can.

I have the "How to build Ford Restomod street machines" by Tony E. Huntimer. It is giving me great ideas but, I still want something that shows me year specific task.

I remember my dad using Chilton’s books back in the day, the big fat green old school ones. I was wondering if those we’re still around, I guess I could try to find one of those.
View attachment 336894

Chris,

Chilton's I bought at Oreileys, it was a special order as I recall. Here is the ISBN 0-8019-9060-2. There is what I assume is a volume number on the front, it is 26600. It includes both the wiring and vacuum diagrams which have come in very helpfull along the way. As far as dash assebly, it was trial and error on my part. Must have worked OK, I didn't break anything.
 
Hi Chris,

In the same boat as you. I've bought the books to and they should say 64 to 70. Not much for us 71 - 73 guys. The shop manuels are your best bet, thats after Stangnet of course! This is my best source for info. One suggestion when you tear down, buy a digital camera and take pictures of everything you do!!! You'll have some guide when you want to put a part back.
 

