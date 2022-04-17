Is there a 79 Foxbody with an AOD from the factory?

D

DocBrown

Member
Apr 14, 2022
3
1
13
41
Germany
Hi guys,

I am desperately searching for any written information if there was a 1979 Foxbody that was already equipped with an AOD from the factory.

From my understanding Ford introduced the AOD for the year 1980 but as the model change already takes place during the year before i am still hoping that a 79 Fox was already eqipped with one.

I already asked Kevin Marti, but he said he could not help me.

Without a proof I would not be allowed to convert my Cougar to AOD and still be granted road permission by the technical surveillance board here, and I would really like to do this upgrade.

Can anybody help me? Thanks in advance and beste regards
Kai
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,008
7,818
203
polk county florida
Now I'm not suggesting cheating but hypothetically, could a person swap the trans after inspection?
Is there annual inspections that would involve the type of trans in the car?
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
1,150
482
103
51
If you have a 79 Cougar, it is not a Foxbody.

1650204640729.png


If you have the Foxbody Cougar it did not start until 1980 and they did have the AOD.

1650204711195.png
 
