Is there a 79 Foxbody with an AOD from the factory?

Hi guys,



I am desperately searching for any written information if there was a 1979 Foxbody that was already equipped with an AOD from the factory.



From my understanding Ford introduced the AOD for the year 1980 but as the model change already takes place during the year before i am still hoping that a 79 Fox was already eqipped with one.



I already asked Kevin Marti, but he said he could not help me.



Without a proof I would not be allowed to convert my Cougar to AOD and still be granted road permission by the technical surveillance board here, and I would really like to do this upgrade.



Can anybody help me? Thanks in advance and beste regards

Kai